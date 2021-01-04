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ThePatriotNurse: January 6th, NY Cuomo Indefinite Detention Bill and DEFIANCE-Medical Concentration Camps
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67 views • January 04, 2021
Posted 03January2021 ThePatriotNurse: We will discuss the issues at hand with January 6th and the proposed NY bill A416 Medical Concentration Camps that is targeting the Haredim Jewish Orthodox, which would grant INSANE powers to the Governor to indefinitely detain people on manufactured medical grounds. Dragging Jews out of their homes is Nazi Auschwitz! Jews make Aliyah before it is to late.
Leftest politicians are Communist, Fast January 6th and 7th, Revolutionary War if Biden victory, 75% of Rep that fight Biden vote are Southern Representatives. The Anti Federalist knew this day would come. The few must be watched and resisted.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Leftest politicians are Communist, Fast January 6th and 7th, Revolutionary War if Biden victory, 75% of Rep that fight Biden vote are Southern Representatives. The Anti Federalist knew this day would come. The few must be watched and resisted.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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