Secret rapture versus the biblical rapture
Follower of Christ777
Published 20 days ago

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church.

MUSIC CO.AG: Background Music


The rapture is not designed to remove the tribulation for the true Christian. The tribulation will be the test to see who is true to their profession and who is false. The rapture has everything to do with the Lord's second coming! When Christ comes he will then rapture His people after the tribulation.


The secret rapture is a Jesuit teaching to divide Protestantism and the alike.

