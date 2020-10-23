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HEY RICH PEOPLE!!! Do You Really Want to Help Black People? Then DO THIS NOW!!! Oct 23 2020
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22 views • October 23, 2020
The elitists corporations and individuals are reportedly pouring millions of dollars into the coffers of BLACK LIVES MATTER - but if they really and truly cared about the plight of the blacks why don't they do this?
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