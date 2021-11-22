LOW COST DIY Diesel Fuel Polishing - Ep 13 Sailing With Thankfulness

They say that sailing costs as little or as much as you want it to. In this episode of Sailing With Thankfulness we show you how we clean our diesel fuel and fuel tank for ultra low cost and without the need to construct a dedicated fuel polishing system. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

We improvised and came up with a very low cost way of clearing out the diesel bug, polishing our diesel fuel and making sure our fuel tank was clean.

Also see "DIY Fuel Polishing Part 2 - Ep 52" https://www.sailingwiththankfulness.com/diy-fuel-polishing-part-2-ep-52

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

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=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://pixabay.com