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Fmr. Pfizer Employee Warns: “We are at War! - This IS Bio-Warfare!”
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858 views • September 01, 2021
Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee, a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst. She joins Kate Dalley to expose the devastating ingredients found in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Concerning these bio-weapons she urgently warns, “If God’s people remain silent, we will be enslaved!”
Karen Kingston: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston
Kate Dalley: https://www.katedalleyshow.com/
Full Alex Jones segment: https://banned.video/watch?id=612eacf3e0a43c7d3653f083
Karen Kingston: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston
Kate Dalley: https://www.katedalleyshow.com/
Full Alex Jones segment: https://banned.video/watch?id=612eacf3e0a43c7d3653f083
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