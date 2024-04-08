PROPHECY UNFOLDING: THE "RETIREE" IS STILL CALLING THE SHOTS (BARACK OBAMA IS BACK)

#USA #OBAMA #POLITICS
Barack Obama's sudden, unscripted appearance in the United Kingdom made headlines, especially since it's been almost 10 years since his last official visit to England. A trip to the Obama Foundation (if that's what it was) is one thing, but to visit #10 Downing Street without being President of the USA is VERY MUCH OUT OF HIS LEGAL AND PERMITTED RANGE AS AN EX-PRESIDENT.
Was this "private talk" sanctioned by the White House and Joe Biden? Was it their idea or Obama's? Was it even legal, seeing as his presence and influence is already perceived by many as a direct representation of White House policy? Does Obama have some secret sanction from Joe Biden to do things on his behalf, without an official title? These are questions every Americans ought to ask themselves. WHO IS BARACK OBAMA?
It is apparent the Royal Family is facing some kind of major crisis, so to see an ex-president who is TWO TERMS OUT OF RELEVANCE, showing up for talks with the current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (a man Obama has never met), speaks volumes.
NUMBER 44 NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Website: Www.the-masters-voice.com
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support TMV it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected], and give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". It's just my ordinary PayPal so please don't damage my PP account by using purchase protection (it processes as if I were making a sale to you). This is a freewill offering, I'm not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you are outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you, God bless. 🌺
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Prophecies mentioned (and related) in this video:
An Iron Yoke for America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvSjig12XCY
44 Honeycomb & Bokeh: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnF1KLS8gdY
Ready Player One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR2unT-H9ok
Brace For Impact: Kamala In The White House https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3ZeTA5z-Gg
The Land of Iron Laws: Obama's Dictatorship - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb9K6DPrqzM
Changes Ahead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b0a2DMrBG4
#44 Will Return: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XHfBwWu2gk
The Man Of Sin, Return Of Barack Obama: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJXsjB9dlCA
The Patriot Act: A New Federation Will Arise: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PABZqK-XMM
The Rise Of The Beast- Return Of Barack Obama: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBvVngknzE8
Emergency Powers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sT6cXqx6TU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.