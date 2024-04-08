PROPHECY UNFOLDING: THE "RETIREE" IS STILL CALLING THE SHOTS (BARACK OBAMA IS BACK)

#USA #OBAMA #POLITICS





Barack Obama's sudden, unscripted appearance in the United Kingdom made headlines, especially since it's been almost 10 years since his last official visit to England. A trip to the Obama Foundation (if that's what it was) is one thing, but to visit #10 Downing Street without being President of the USA is VERY MUCH OUT OF HIS LEGAL AND PERMITTED RANGE AS AN EX-PRESIDENT.





Was this "private talk" sanctioned by the White House and Joe Biden? Was it their idea or Obama's? Was it even legal, seeing as his presence and influence is already perceived by many as a direct representation of White House policy? Does Obama have some secret sanction from Joe Biden to do things on his behalf, without an official title? These are questions every Americans ought to ask themselves. WHO IS BARACK OBAMA?





It is apparent the Royal Family is facing some kind of major crisis, so to see an ex-president who is TWO TERMS OUT OF RELEVANCE, showing up for talks with the current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (a man Obama has never met), speaks volumes.





NUMBER 44 NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





