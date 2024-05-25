Guesting on 9 to 5 Wellness: Cultivating Mindfulness in Daily Life

Aesha Tahir describes my guest appearance on her show 9 to 5 Wellness https://9to5wellness.com thus:





'In this episode we dive deep into the practice of mindfulness and discover how it can bring about a profound shift in our perception, awareness, and overall well-being. Our expert guest Josh Dippold share practical tips and techniques to help you cultivate mindfulness amidst the hustle and bustle of your daily life.





From mindfulness exercise to incorporating mindfulness into everyday activities, this episode provides actionable steps to enhance your presence, reduce stress, and foster greater clarity and focus.





We explore how mindfulness can improve relationships, boost creativity, and promote a deeper sense of fulfillment.





Whether you’re a beginner on the mindfulness journey or already well-versed in the practice, this episode offers valuable insights and inspiration for practicing mindfulness.





Our guest – Josh Dippold is a meditation practitioner and mindfulness guru. His primary qualification comes from an open standing invitation of feedback and questions of all sorts for accountability and quality without gaining an allowance to do this to others or asking anyone to do likewise. Since 2012 he continues to sit a daily formal practice; pursue self-study; and regularly attends retreats and trainings while currently facilitating meditations Mindfulness of breathing, Qigong breathing exercises, and Heart practices like the 4 Brahma Divine abodes of loving-kindness; compassion; vicarious/sympathetic joy; and equanimity.





You can learn more about Josh at:

https://integratingpresence.com

https://innerskilled.com

https://instagram.com/integratingpresence

https://twitter.com/jjdippold

https://youtube.com/@integratingpresence

If you liked this episode and would like to learn more about wellness training and workshops offered by 9 to 5 Wellness, email us at [email protected]. You can learn more about our programs at: https://toneandstrengthen.com/workshops-trainings/.





Aesha Tahir is an award-winning author, keynote speaker, corporate trainer, and columnist. She delivers high-energy presentations that challenge audiences to leverage their focus to what matters most at work and in life, their health. Audiences love the practical strategies she shares. She helps the organizations create a culture of wellness by implementing health programs that put organizations’ biggest asset, the employees first.





Aesha earned her Master in Exercise Science from Concordia University. She is a distinguished Toastmasters, a designation held by less than 1% of professional speakers. She engages groups from the moment she steps in front of them and leaves them with empowering tools that they can use for the rest of their lives. She has presented workshops and spoken at organizations such as Salesforce, Coffman Engineers, Pyramid Club, Voyager Media Group, National Libraries, 92NY, and Coaching4Leaders to name a few.





🌟 🌟 🌟. You can learn more about Aesha Tahir at https://www.aeshatahir.com and follow her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aeshatahir/. 🌟 🌟 🌟'