© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Tucker Carlson on X - How was Kamala Harris transformed from an embarrassing incompetent to the coolest, most inspirational leader in the world in a single day? Dr. Ben Carson on America’s North Korean media landscape.
(1:57) Kamala Harris
(11:29) Donald Trump
(26:12) Why the Black Community Loves Trump
(32:10) Communism, Marxism, and the Left’s New Religion
(44:35) Dr. Carson’s Success, Family, and Marriage Advice
(1:05:12) Living Through the Detroit Riots
(1:18:04) Why are American Men So Unhealthy?
(1:29:00) Is There Any Hope of Getting Back to a System That People Trust?
(1:32:37) Why the Swamp Is Afraid of Trump
(1:36:29) The Evils of Abortion