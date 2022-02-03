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DOD and NIH Are Fraudulently Changing DOD Data After 3 Whistleblowers Expose The Vaccine!
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1391 views • February 03, 2022
After Whistleblower information was presented to Senator Ron Johnson, the NIH and some in the DOD are scrambling to cover up the data that incriminates government officials. Even though Senator Ron Johnson ordered them to preserve the records, they are committing fraud to change the data.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr. Robert Malone blows the whistle on the DOD trying to cover up the data that incriminates Government officials
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
2) Dr. Robert Malone talks about the whistleblower DOD data.
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
3) Dr. Robert Malone on how the military vaccine mandate is illegal.
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr. Robert Malone blows the whistle on the DOD trying to cover up the data that incriminates Government officials
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
2) Dr. Robert Malone talks about the whistleblower DOD data.
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
3) Dr. Robert Malone on how the military vaccine mandate is illegal.
https://rumble.com/vtwzjo-episode-1611-dr.-peter-navarro-hosts-big-pharma-kills-drones-backed-by-chin.html
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