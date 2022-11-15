Create New Account
🛑🧪As We Said👉 BEFORE These #LUCIFERASE #LED Lamps Are Put Everywhere Around The World🌎
357 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 13 days ago |

🛑🧪As We Said👉 BEFORE 
These #LUCIFERASE #LED Lamps Are Put Everywhere Around The World🌎

Lamp L17-A are produced by Uniprot:
A bioinformatic organisation specilized in
......Genome sequencing 🧬... #DNA

See post below⬇️
https://www.uniprot.org/uniprotkb/P05740/entry

#PATENT owned by

RAYTHEON:
-US government funded
- Multinational working in Cybersecurity
- for Intelligent Services...

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raytheon_Technologies

