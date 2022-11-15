🛑🧪As We Said👉 BEFORE
These #LUCIFERASE #LED Lamps Are Put Everywhere Around The World🌎
Lamp L17-A are produced by Uniprot:
A bioinformatic organisation specilized in
......Genome sequencing 🧬... #DNA
See post below⬇️
https://www.uniprot.org/uniprotkb/P05740/entry
#PATENT owned by
RAYTHEON:
-US government funded
- Multinational working in Cybersecurity
- for Intelligent Services...
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raytheon_Technologies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.