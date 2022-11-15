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🛑🧪As We Said👉 BEFORE
These #LUCIFERASE #LED Lamps Are Put Everywhere Around The World🌎
Lamp L17-A are produced by Uniprot:
A bioinformatic organisation specilized in
......Genome sequencing 🧬... #DNA
See post below⬇️
https://www.uniprot.org/uniprotkb/P05740/entry
#PATENT owned by
RAYTHEON:
-US government funded
- Multinational working in Cybersecurity
- for Intelligent Services...
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raytheon_Technologies