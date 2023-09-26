The U.S. Federal Reserve is seriously exploring
the adoption of a central bank digital dollar known as a CBDC. Many are concerned if they could centralize
American's financial information and holdings in a digital database controlled
by the U.S. government.
Then they would have complete discretion over how and whether people can
use their own money. CBDCs could be
modeled after the Chinese digital currency which also uses a social credit
score for behavior enforcement. My new
video entitled the "Fed Moving Quickly For New Digital Dollar CBDCs."
