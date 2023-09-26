Create New Account
"Fed Moving Quickly For New Digital Dollar CBDCs"
Hal Graves
The U.S. Federal Reserve is seriously exploring the adoption of a central bank digital dollar known as a CBDC.  Many are concerned if they could centralize American's financial information and holdings in a digital database controlled by the U.S. government.  Then they would have complete discretion over how and whether people can use their own money.  CBDCs could be modeled after the Chinese digital currency which also uses a social credit score for behavior enforcement.  My new video entitled the "Fed Moving Quickly For New Digital Dollar CBDCs."

bitcoinfederal reservethe fedus economysocial credit scorenew monetary systemcbdccentral bank digital dollarfed would centralize americans financial informationfed would have control over everyones moneygovernment will be our bankercontrol over our moneythey can take and give money to usfed to monitor our behaviorchina digital dollarfed to have control of all our moneyno limit to feds control over our money

