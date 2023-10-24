ISRAEL/PALESTINE: False Flags, Crisis Actors, Media Propagandists Are All Leading Up To World War III As Planned By The Banksters

Crisis actors, screams of terror, smoke and chaos. They use the same playbook… EVERY…FRIKKIN’... TIME.





Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn: https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****

Intro vid: Truth Vibrations - Slave: https://vigilante.tv/w/ttnfeLAFZZj2zCTwdQ5Jfb





Controlled Demolition Book:

https://dollarvigilante.com/book





Paragliding footage:

https://x.com/AricToler/status/1713224477109076238?s=20





911 Explosives:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aWyv174arF2A/





Supposed Pentagon Plane 3 Frame Clip:

https://youtu.be/0SL2PzzOiF8





Gaza Is Cemetary Chanting:

https://twitter.com/m_dmoiselle/status/1714277653841408041?s=20





Protests: The World Does Not Support this War:

https://x.com/OwenBenjamin/status/1716224894164505008?s=20





Real Jews Cannot Be Zionists:

https://twitter.com/TorahJudaism/status/1713613484775141662?s=20





Jews Against Zionism:

https://x.com/DrLoupis/status/1716527161283080563?s=20





Wesley Clark 7 Countries in 5 Years:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4qvWFH2jOiPo/





Crisis actors in action: https://twitter.com/HanShawnity/status/1716101345508315290?s=20



