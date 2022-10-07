THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Friday 10/7/22 • Kanye West Savages Jared Kushner & Co: "Holding Trump Back”

KANYE WEST SAVAGES JARED KUSHNER & CO: “THESE GUYS MIGHT HAVE REALLY BEEN HOLDING TRUMP BACK”"It makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have," he says

Kushner recently blasted DeSantis over the Florida Governor’s migrant flights to to Martha’s Vineyard

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