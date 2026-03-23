A strike on the US Consulate in Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan). The best negotiations with the US are strikes on US State Department facilities. (not confirmed!)

Adding: According to Military Watch Magazine, Iran seriously damaged a Patriot PAC-3 air defense battery in Bahrain as a result of strikes, hitting a number of its components (without specifying details). There were likely hits on launchers and possibly on the radar, especially since Iran is deliberately disabling US radar systems in the region. The Pentagon continues to conceal the damage as much as possible.

@Intel Slava

Adding description from photos:

The IRGC has published before-and-after satellite imagery showing the destruction of two US radar systems at Sheikh Isa Airbase in Bahrain:

— AN/MPQ-65 Patriot battery radar — the fire control radar that guides Patriot interceptor missiles

— AN/TPS-75 early warning radar at Bahrain International Airport

@DD Geopolitics