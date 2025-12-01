BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 The Truth About 15-Minute Cities 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
44 followers
1
74 views • 1 day ago

🚨 The Truth About 15-Minute Cities 🚨


For years, I’ve been warning you about the prison-like 15-minute cities governed by AI, designed to trap humanity into tiny, controlled spaces. The global elites are planning to depopulate the planet, leaving 500 million people forced to live in these cities—permanent virtual prisons.


Take Saudi Arabia’s project The Line: a 170-kilometer "city" in the desert, where people will be crammed together, forbidden from leaving, and governed by AI. Meanwhile, the elites will keep luxurious locations like Aspen and Switzerland as their private playgrounds. The rest? Bulldozed.


This isn’t a conspiracy—it’s happening now. Independent journalists have gone undercover, exposing the truth, and it’s all backed by the World Economic Forum’s own words. The clock is ticking, and if we don’t unite, build tribes, and resist, this dystopian nightmare will be our future.


💬 👉 Want to dig deeper and uncover the truth? 📕 From Fear to Freedom isn’t just a book — it’s your roadmap to reclaim control in a world designed to exploit you. Comment “SEIZE IT” or visit www.michaelsgibson.com



#WakeUp #15MinuteCities #FreedomFighters #GlobalAwakening #ResistControl #WorldEconomicForum #TheLine #HumanRights #BandTogether #MichaelGibsonAlliance

Keywords
mindcontrolprojectbluebeamhiddenagendasvoiceofgodwakeupnow5gtowers
