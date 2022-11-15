Yeast infections and your microbiome

In your gut is where 80% of your immune system resides so a healthy microbiome is key in healing from any disease!

Eliminate sugars from your diet, even fruit. Remember that electrosmog is the cause of many diseases which interferes with the metabolism of carbohydrates, so adopt a low carb, high fat, fiber free diet (=carnivore style) to accelerate healing. Avoid all processed foods and foods that are sprayed with pesticides, insecticides, atrazin, glyphosate etc. Only take antibiotocs when in a life threatening situation and be sure to replenish your microbiome with a diversity of healthy strains I will discuss in my next video. Again, I am a self educated expert, sharing my knowledge because I know the average doctor won't give it to you. But you do you ofcourse. Sharing is caring.

