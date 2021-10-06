Bases at Woodborough - Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons, & NASA’s Deep Dark Secretⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •Published by Miles Johnston on Jul 15, 2015ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.He will present a further lecture at the Bases International conference on August 1st, see details at thebasesproject.org site,This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days.ⱷ • • • • ••••Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system.Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.We face a similar prospect, as we now create an A-Iⱷ •••• • • • •3rd edit, with additional Morgellons videoHarald presented a 3hr interview in Bases 46. He is co-author of Dangerous Immagination Silent Assimilation with Cara St Louis, who was interviewed in Bases 45 with further parts to come. . ...ⱷ ••••ⱷ •• • • • •••ⱷ • • •ⱷ ••••ⱷ • • • • •••ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part One• • • • •••Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Two•• • • • •••Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Three