BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Harald Kautz Vella - NASA’s Deep Dark Secrets - Silent Wars - Black Goo - Exploding Dust - A.I - Genetic Engineering - with Miles Johnston
Signposts
Signposts
1807 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
445 views • October 06, 2021
Bases at Woodborough - Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons, & NASA’s Deep Dark Secret
ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Published by Miles Johnston on Jul 15, 2015
ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
He will present a further lecture at the Bases International conference on August 1st, see details at thebasesproject.org site,

This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days.
ⱷ • • • • ••••
Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.
He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system.
Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.
We face a similar prospect, as we now create an A-I
ⱷ •••• • • • •
3rd edit, with additional Morgellons video
Harald presented a 3hr interview in Bases 46. He is co-author of Dangerous Immagination Silent Assimilation with Cara St Louis, who was interviewed in Bases 45 with further parts to come. . ...
ⱷ ••••ⱷ •• • • • •••ⱷ • • •ⱷ ••••ⱷ • • • • •••ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtAQd...
• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKctL...
•• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Three
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7VpX
Keywords
sciencenasa5gtechnologyaialgorithmsmicrowavesnetworkdewdarpacloningengineeringscientifictranshumanmobile phonetrackinglazergrapheneinternet of bodiesrf wavesethernetinternet of everythingmobile network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

Edison Reed
Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

Belle Carter
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy