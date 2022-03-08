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World War III Update: Realist Scholar John Mearsheimer Say's Russia Will Now Crush Ukraine and Turn Kiev Into Rubble
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100 views • March 08, 2022
While watching the latest information video released by University of Chicago's Realist Scholar John Mearsheimer I was stopped in my tracks when he said that Vladimir Putin and Russia's military was about to crush Ukraine's capital of Kyiv (Kiev) in the same fashion that the USA fire bombed Tokyo in 1945, prior to the final massacre of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in August of 1945. The US firebombing of Tokyo took place on March 9th and 10th in 1945 and as we come up to those two dates this week, will we witness the same brutality on a civilized city this time around and years later as Russia barrels down on Ukraine in hopes of forcing the resignation and surrender of Comedian President Vladimir Zeveresky and Ukraine. What absolutely bothers me is watching the likes of CNN and FOX and their War Propaganda machines telling the World how bad Russia is in bombing Ukraine civilian areas and then you watch the atrocities of the US military in past action laying a beat down on Baghdad and in earlier Wars on Tokyo, in what became the largest mass killing of civilians caught up in a military campaign.
Either way, John Mearsheimer is an educator who I will listen to in an unbiased way everyday as this Propaganda War goes on. Just look at the comments on his videos and see how well respected his teaching speeches are from present and past lectures.
Related videos and links:
The Fire Bombings of Japan
Pritzker Military Museum & Library
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVFSJ9ZrGe8
M-69 Incendiary Bomb (1945)
AirBoyd YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPteVZyF4U0
How Napalm Bombs Intensified U.S. Attacks During WWII
Smithsonian Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zynjafcdq2
Pre World War 3 Tensions, John Mearsheimer in Russian Talk
International Relations & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbnijGnDlaI
System collapse. Biden turns to Iran & Venezuela for help (Live)
The Duran YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7isMkGxOrXs&;t=226s
Ukraine War, Crisis as Catalyst | John Mearsheimer
The Changing Order YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AS4oYqpFaw
Ukraine War, Putin's Legacy | John Mearsheimer
The Changing Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rc_d-URFsTk
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10569141/Putin-NOT-crazy-Russian-invasion-NOT-failing-writes-military-analyst-BILL-ROGGIO.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Tokyo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M69_incendiary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_LeMay
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Either way, John Mearsheimer is an educator who I will listen to in an unbiased way everyday as this Propaganda War goes on. Just look at the comments on his videos and see how well respected his teaching speeches are from present and past lectures.
Related videos and links:
The Fire Bombings of Japan
Pritzker Military Museum & Library
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVFSJ9ZrGe8
M-69 Incendiary Bomb (1945)
AirBoyd YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPteVZyF4U0
How Napalm Bombs Intensified U.S. Attacks During WWII
Smithsonian Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zynjafcdq2
Pre World War 3 Tensions, John Mearsheimer in Russian Talk
International Relations & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbnijGnDlaI
System collapse. Biden turns to Iran & Venezuela for help (Live)
The Duran YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7isMkGxOrXs&;t=226s
Ukraine War, Crisis as Catalyst | John Mearsheimer
The Changing Order YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AS4oYqpFaw
Ukraine War, Putin's Legacy | John Mearsheimer
The Changing Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rc_d-URFsTk
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10569141/Putin-NOT-crazy-Russian-invasion-NOT-failing-writes-military-analyst-BILL-ROGGIO.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Tokyo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M69_incendiary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_LeMay
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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