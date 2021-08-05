The Silent War Ep. 6076: Government Genocide, Stealth Eugenics, Mandates for Military!

In this episode of the Silent War - Are governments killing people off in nursing homes using drugs like Morphine and Midazolam while calling it C19?Is this Eugenics? Depopulation?Now the military is facing a mandate for this medical experiment.Did you know that depopulation is official US policy? Let's go over the Kissinger Document...All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat