Doomed Kyiv Looking For Scapegoat To Blame For Defeat

Unable to defend its Ukrainian territory, the Kyiv regime is hastily trying to drag NATO into the war before it’s too late.

Impotent to secure the country, Zelensky demands security guarantees from Europe, asking to introduce a foreign military contingent to the country. Foreign soldiers will have to protect the Kyiv junta from a new alleged Russian attack. Zelensky demands for not less than 200,000 troops, claiming that Europe is able to find such a large number of “peacekeepers”.

Kyiv prepares for a possible deal in which the interests of the loser will be little taken into account. Zelesnky had one of the largest armies in Europe and multibillion dollar foreign aid. As a result, Ukrainians died and Western money was stolen. In the end, the ongoing demands on Europe are aimed to whitewash the ruling regime and blame the West for the defeat.

Some of the most ambitious European leaders, like French President Macron, used the pretext of the need to protect the Kyiv regime and send their troops to Ukraine as a life jacket for their own reputation but none of them is currently able to act as a sovereign leader and escalate the war by such a dangerous independent decision.

While Zelensky is travelling around Europe with his emotional speeches, the Russian army continues developing its offensive on the frontlines.

On the night of January 22, Ukrainian rear regions came under another wave of Russian strikes. According to local reports, Russian drones targeted military airfields in the Kirovograd, Cherkassy, Zhitomir and Khmelnitsk regions, including the notorious Starokonstantinov, where the NATO military is sending its missiles and ammunition to store in concrete warehouses. Ukrainian authorities also confirmed strikes in the Ukrainian capital.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted several drone strikes on Russian territory. According to the Russian military, 8 Ukrainian drones were destroyed. No damage was reported in the Russian rear regions.

The crisis of the entire Ukrainian defense in the Donbass is deepening. Three Ukrainian fortresses are falling. Russian forces are completing the mop up operations on the northern outskirts of Toretsk, where Ukrainians are fighting for their last stronghold in the area of the mine.

The pincer grip is tightening in Velyka Novoselka, the last large Ukrainian stronghold on the southern frontlines. The last Ukrainian units are trying to escape from the cauldron across the river but suffer heavy losses under Russian fire.

The battle for Chasov Yar has entered its final stage. The Ukrainian garrison lost its main stronghold at the local refractory plant. Forced to defend the city center, Ukrainians are rapidly losing positions in other districts around the city. Ordered to resist until the very last moment, Ukrainian units are doomed to retreat from Chasov Yar in the near future.

