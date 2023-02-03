U.K FORBIDS Covid Boosters For Healthy People!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Feb 3, 2023

The Jimmy Dore Show

Feb 3, 2023

The U.K. is making dramatic changes to COVID policy, recently announcing that no one under 50 who is not part of an at-risk group will be eligible to receive a COVID booster. This is quite the turnaround from a policy of firmly advocating EVERYONE get boosted, and represents a possible tipping point moment about COVID and vaccines in the U.K. But will the U.S. and other countries follow suit? Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the rapidly evolving narrative on COVID vaccines.