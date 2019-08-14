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Most Dangerous Computer Viruses In The World
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186 views • August 14, 2019
Many of us at some point in time have had a computer start acting very strange; there are a lot of threats out there, and many come in the form of viruses. Computer viruses got their name because they act like viruses, and replicate. They infect lots of files on a machine and can be spread to another machine by doing thing things like sending files to someone else, or using an infected USB drive on another computer. Then you have worms, adware, Trojans, and Rootkits, which are hard to detect and can give attackers control of your machine. Perhaps even more frightening are ransomware attacks, where someone gets ahold of your data, sometimes sensitive data, and makes you pay to get it back. Today we’ll look at some of the biggest attacks on computers, in this episode of the Infographics Show, The world’s most dangerous computer viruses.
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