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Tonga Holds Americans Hostage Until They Take The Bioweapon "Vax"
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164 views • May 21, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
For a country that claims to follow Christ, they do not lead like our Lord would. An American journalist went to Tonga to present their findings of COVID-19, to the Tongan government. Soon after, they were denied access to their trip back to the United States. They believe that they are being purposefully targeted for their stances on COVID, and are trying to get their call for help heard!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15hck2-tonga-holds-americans-hostage-until-they-take-the-bioweapon-vax.html
For a country that claims to follow Christ, they do not lead like our Lord would. An American journalist went to Tonga to present their findings of COVID-19, to the Tongan government. Soon after, they were denied access to their trip back to the United States. They believe that they are being purposefully targeted for their stances on COVID, and are trying to get their call for help heard!
Website: www.freedomradio.us
Phone number: 888-385-3733
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15hck2-tonga-holds-americans-hostage-until-they-take-the-bioweapon-vax.html
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