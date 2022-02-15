Bail-In Coming?

[Turdo]’s Tyranny

* Little Fidel uses emergency powers to crush truckers, vows to freeze their bank accounts.

* This could presage a dirty trick the libs have pulled elsewhere: ‘bail-in’.

* That’s when the cabal grabs $ from bank depositors (instead of from taxpayers, i.e. with a ‘bail-out’).

* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.

* Those were test runs.

* The G20 and IMF have further refined the process since then.

* Is Turdeau bringing it to Canada next, as part of a bigger freeze-and-seize plot?

* If so, it won’t stop there — or be limited to truckers.





The full segment is linked below.





The Five | 15 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297687015001