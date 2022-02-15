Bail-In Coming?

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[Turdo]’s Tyranny
* Little Fidel uses emergency powers to crush truckers, vows to freeze their bank accounts.
* This could presage a dirty trick the libs have pulled elsewhere: ‘bail-in’.
* That’s when the cabal grabs $ from bank depositors (instead of from taxpayers, i.e. with a ‘bail-out’).
* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have further refined the process since then.
* Is Turdeau bringing it to Canada next, as part of a bigger freeze-and-seize plot?
* If so, it won’t stop there — or be limited to truckers.
The full segment is linked below.
The Five | 15 February 2022