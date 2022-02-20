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ANGELS UNAWARE
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46 views • February 20, 2022
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
Angels Unaware. I believe we entertain angels unaware, without our knowledge. Bobbie and I pray for all of you.
My name is Tony Lamb and I am a:
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the WARNING that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help and your prayers.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now, I know I was called for this time now, right now as the clock is about to strike midnight to sound the last alarm, to give a last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address.
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play THE WARNING by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy of it they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
I believe every word of the KJV Bible is the inspired word of Almighty God and I believe every single word, I leave nothing out and I add nothing to it.
AND I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, AND ALL THE HONOR FOREVER!
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
Angels Unaware. I believe we entertain angels unaware, without our knowledge. Bobbie and I pray for all of you.
My name is Tony Lamb and I am a:
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the WARNING that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help and your prayers.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now, I know I was called for this time now, right now as the clock is about to strike midnight to sound the last alarm, to give a last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address.
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play THE WARNING by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy of it they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
I believe every word of the KJV Bible is the inspired word of Almighty God and I believe every single word, I leave nothing out and I add nothing to it.
AND I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, AND ALL THE HONOR FOREVER!
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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