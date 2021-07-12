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Connor McGregor Tempts God & Gets Wrecked, Jesus says "Break a Leg"
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322 views • July 12, 2021
Moments before an MMA fight that will likely cost him his career, Connor McGregor said, "I'm cool with all the Gods. Gods recognize Gods". Clearly God was not impressed because McGregor broke his leg with an injury that could very well spell an end to his participation in mixed martial arts.
Still think your a God Connor?
Still think your a God Connor?
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