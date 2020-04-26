The Self-Existent Eternal Jehoshua..One of the MOST PROFOUND Scriptural REVELATIONS of ALL TIME. ((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))

((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))Make no mistake Time is very short and the Locust ((Scorpion Race)) are about to be released from the pit of Hell. If you don’t know Jesus of the Scriptures you will not be able to stand before them without the faith in the Lord God Jesus Christ who came in the likeness of flesh to save us.(((Religion and rituals will not save you))). Men’s hearts will fail them from what is coming on the earth.Psalms 85:11 Truth shall spring out of the earth; and righteousness shall look down from heaven.Ezekiel 2:6 And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house.Revelation 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.DISCLAIMER:I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.Fair Use Notice:This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.