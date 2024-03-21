Create New Account
Al-Qassam (Hamas) forces target an IOF troop carrier (APC) in the Al-Zahra city, northwest of the Central Governorate
Published 14 hours ago

Al-Qassam (Hamas) published a video showing its forces target an IOF troop carrier (APC) in the Al-Zahra city, northwest of the Central Governorate

Source @Fotros Resistance

