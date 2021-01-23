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CHAZIEL SUNZ SPEAKS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER ANTIFA AND LEFT WING EXTREMISTS
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40 views • January 23, 2021
This video Civil Unrest, by Chaziel Sunz has been uploaded multiple times under the misinterpretation that he is a " former Black Lives Matter activist" speaking out from what he has learned from inside the organization.
He has since, in a video posted to his YouTube channel on 6/5/2020 come forward to say that he has never been a part of Black Lives Matter and on his official Twitter account, vehemently denies association or affiliation with any formally organized movement.
Chaziel has fallen victim to having fake accounts made in his name to push the agendas behind the thought school creating them and has decided to come forward on his YouTube channel to clear the air with the misconceptions and give HIS responses to his views on the world as he sees it today.
Chaziel identifies with being pro-black first, but pro-human overall and wants to share his truths with those who choose to seek them out.
Regardless of whether Chaziel was a member of BLM or not, this video, which appears to be dated back to at least 2017 shows that his intel has been time tested and prophetic.
I see Chaziel as a kindred soul to myself in being always curious and a consummate truth seeker, we know that truth is colorblind by its very nature because you would never truly receive it in full if we tried to govern it with limitations.
If you would like to keep up on the latest with Chaziel Sunz you can find him at his real accounts below. There are fake accounts out there, so make sure you use these links or do your research if you stumbled onto my channel, clicked away from it and forget where you saw this.
Twitter: @king_chaziel
His YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrCcook21/featured
Peace-Love-Unity
He has since, in a video posted to his YouTube channel on 6/5/2020 come forward to say that he has never been a part of Black Lives Matter and on his official Twitter account, vehemently denies association or affiliation with any formally organized movement.
Chaziel has fallen victim to having fake accounts made in his name to push the agendas behind the thought school creating them and has decided to come forward on his YouTube channel to clear the air with the misconceptions and give HIS responses to his views on the world as he sees it today.
Chaziel identifies with being pro-black first, but pro-human overall and wants to share his truths with those who choose to seek them out.
Regardless of whether Chaziel was a member of BLM or not, this video, which appears to be dated back to at least 2017 shows that his intel has been time tested and prophetic.
I see Chaziel as a kindred soul to myself in being always curious and a consummate truth seeker, we know that truth is colorblind by its very nature because you would never truly receive it in full if we tried to govern it with limitations.
If you would like to keep up on the latest with Chaziel Sunz you can find him at his real accounts below. There are fake accounts out there, so make sure you use these links or do your research if you stumbled onto my channel, clicked away from it and forget where you saw this.
Twitter: @king_chaziel
His YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrCcook21/featured
Peace-Love-Unity
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