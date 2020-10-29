© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Locks Down 4.7M After Testing ENTIRE City & Finding 138 Asymptomatic People
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • October 29, 2020
BBC reports it as persecution of Muslims as China tests entire city — 4.7 MILLION, only 138 ASYMPTOMATIC cases — locks everything down. They ignore UK & Boris Johnson doing essentially the same thing. This is the Dark Winter plan for everyone.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.