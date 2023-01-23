https://gettr.com/post/p25z97f8d6e
01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The Culture Revolution is back again. The CCP is encouraging the cadres to fight against the so-called unstable factors and controlling public opinion and shutting down people’s voices.
01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】文化大革命再现。中共鼓励党员干部敢于与不稳定因素斗争，并将控制舆论，防民之口。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.