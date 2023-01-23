Create New Account
The Culture Revolution is back again
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p25z97f8d6e

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The Culture Revolution is back again. The CCP is encouraging the cadres to fight against the so-called unstable factors and controlling public opinion and shutting down people’s voices.


01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】文化大革命再现。中共鼓励党员干部敢于与不稳定因素斗争，并将控制舆论，防民之口。



