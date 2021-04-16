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Soros is Buying Up Gun Manufacturers to Restrict the 2A in the United States
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421 views • April 16, 2021
Soros owned "The Freedom Group" has been buying up gun and ammo manufacturers. They include Marlin Firearms, Bushmaster, Remington, DPMS, Dakota Firearms, and H&R.
Video by Constitution Mizrahi on Facebook.
Video by Constitution Mizrahi on Facebook.
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