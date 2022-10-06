North Korea Fires Two More Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan Second Time in a Week

https://gnews.org/post/p1t6v9db5
10/06/2022 CNBC Television: The North Korean situation has escalated again, as North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles over Japan again today, Oct. 6, local time
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.