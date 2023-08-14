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Fallen angel fake aliens elites are upgrading many animals to human gene bodies to replace humans
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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159 views • August 14, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer’s Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar elites and reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites are upgrading many animals to human gene bodies to replace the humans. Get rid of all these animals upgraded to human gene bodies from your churches, and stop marrying them to breed hybrid offspring. Why do you allow such abominations into God's holy house? Kick out Satan Lucifer's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position pastors who are marrying these animals to conduct bestiality, and marrying animals to humans in their weddings. Warn all your church donators and the 6 billion humans, or condone this abomination by your silence, and cover-up Satan Lucifer, and be guilty of treason against our God and his Creation and his human specie. Mobilize God’s spiritual army against this evil in the Western feminist nations, where the harlot Church’s “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and fake pastors have redefined hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, in order to release millions of fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the human specie populace in their Western feminist nations. If you are an absolute crazy lunatic, who has a dead heart and a rotten mind, then ignore everything and carry on with your normal fake Christianity religious life, as if nothing is happening. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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