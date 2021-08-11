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UN Climate Alarmists Want People To Be Scared
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60 views • August 11, 2021
While British holidaymakers continue to face uncertainty and headaches over returning from foreign vacations, UN globalists arriving for a climate conference in Scotland won’t face the same COVID-19 restrictions.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112fbc6564c9244e5f3330a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112fbc6564c9244e5f3330a
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