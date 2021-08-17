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PROPHECY UPDATE AUG 17, 2021 - RETURN OF THE TALIBAN IN AFGHANISTAN
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30 views • August 17, 2021
Afghanistan is in turmoil – Return of the Taliban ….. 7.2 earthquake in Haiti – Nearly 1300 people dead and more missing ….. Fires and floods all over the world ….. Putin alarmed by ‘unprecedented’ natural disasters in Russia
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