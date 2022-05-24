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Nazism Has Penetrated All Spheres Of Society. - Former Ukrainian Security Officer Speaks. - 052422
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193 views • May 24, 2022
"Nazism Has Penetrated All Spheres Of Society"
This video is from,Theodore Shoebat on his YT channel, link below.
This is a part of the interview to an American journalist Theodore Shoebat
Follow his channel and see my interview. I hope this is not the last one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qz1wsodTFM
This video is from,Theodore Shoebat on his YT channel, link below.
This is a part of the interview to an American journalist Theodore Shoebat
Follow his channel and see my interview. I hope this is not the last one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qz1wsodTFM
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