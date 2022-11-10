Father And Pastor Throws A Little Spiritual Fire At School For Dumbing Down Kids | Ep. 42

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A father and pastor in North Carolina brings the wrath, as he lectures school board members on their failure to protect children from evil, while being perfectly content to watch the students dumbed down.
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