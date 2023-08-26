Get this: Harrison is running for office. The judge put him in jail, denied bond.

The ONLY Trump co-defendant being held in jail: ‘I showed up before the president’Harrison Floyd was denied bond on Friday. A judge said he was a potential flight risk.





This is sick.





Sounds Racist: Fulton County Judge Emily Richardson Denies Bond to Harrison Floyd “Black Voices for Trump” Leader – Says He’s a “Flight Risk”





Harrison Floyd has little children at home. He is a veteran, a 4th generation veteran. But he’s a flight risk!





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/sounds-racist-fulton-county-judge-emily-richardson-denies/