Get this: Harrison is running for office. The judge put him in jail, denied bond.

The ONLY Trump co-defendant being held in jail: ‘I showed up before the president’Harrison Floyd was denied bond on Friday. A judge said he was a potential flight risk.
This is sick.
Sounds Racist: Fulton County Judge Emily Richardson Denies Bond to Harrison Floyd “Black Voices for Trump” Leader – Says He’s a “Flight Risk”
Harrison Floyd has little children at home. He is a veteran, a 4th generation veteran. But he’s a flight risk!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/sounds-racist-fulton-county-judge-emily-richardson-denies/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.