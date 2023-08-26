Create New Account
Get this: Harrison is running for office. The judge put him in jail, denied bond.
The ONLY Trump co-defendant being held in jail: ‘I showed up before the president’Harrison Floyd was denied bond on Friday. A judge said he was a potential flight risk.


This is sick.


Sounds Racist: Fulton County Judge Emily Richardson Denies Bond to Harrison Floyd “Black Voices for Trump” Leader – Says He’s a “Flight Risk”


Harrison Floyd has little children at home. He is a veteran, a 4th generation veteran. But he’s a flight risk!


