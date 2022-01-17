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Mark of The Beast ~I Pray I Never Am~
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91 views • January 17, 2022
~~~***~~~
For Those Who Don't Like Songs...
This Has a Short Tune Hidden Within.
It's a Song About My Beloved Kids in Part...
It's Always Sad for Me when I Think of Them.
You Don't Need to Watch This...
Not if You Don't Want To My Friend.
But It May Strike a Familiar Note...
I'm a Man That Knows How Dreams End.
For Those Who Don't Like Songs...
This Has a Short Tune Hidden Within.
It's a Song About My Beloved Kids in Part...
It's Always Sad for Me when I Think of Them.
You Don't Need to Watch This...
Not if You Don't Want To My Friend.
But It May Strike a Familiar Note...
I'm a Man That Knows How Dreams End.
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