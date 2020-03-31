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#DavidKnightShow HR3: Gov't Lockdown - From Absurdity To Tyranny!
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36 views • March 31, 2020
People are being jailed for holding church services and now, could go to jail for 90 days for leaving home
On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the insane measures being implemented by governments around the globe in the name of COVID-19 safety.
From threatening Americans with arrest for leaving their homes to rounding up defiant preachers, the police state is here!
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On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the insane measures being implemented by governments around the globe in the name of COVID-19 safety.
From threatening Americans with arrest for leaving their homes to rounding up defiant preachers, the police state is here!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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