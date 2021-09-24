예수천국 불신지옥 유트버 세월호 쓰리썸 사건으로 고소 당하다 LORD JESUS HEAVEN NO JESUS HELL YouTuber Sewol Issue Threesome Case be sued

Hello~

I appeal to all of you who are fighting hard for liberal democracy.



I am a YouTuber living in Korea, Jesus Heaven, Disbelief Hell.



I am no different, but now with regards to the Sewol ferry threesome

I am posting this to share the video I uploaded on March 25, 20, after being sued for defamation.



This defamation charge has not yet gone away despite the recommendations of the UN

In fact, I was sued for defamation in a timely manner even though I only read the news for the public good. The Moon Jae-in government is now suppressing freedom of expression.

Thank you for your interest in liberal democracy.



Where the complaint went

Jongno Police Station 02- 3701 -4194

Please call for many complaints to



After the thoughtful stew and pacman tv, they

Other liberal democracy camp YouTubers one after another

trying to put you in jail



Besides, I was sued like this even though the video was deleted because my channel is now gone.



Thank you for your prayers and interest ^^



안녕하십니까~

자유민주주의를 위해 힘써

함께 싸우시는 우파 동지 여러분

예수천국불신지옥 입니다



제가 다름이 아니라 지금 세월호 쓰리섬관련해서

20년 3월 25일 올렸던 영상이 명예훼손으로 고소를 당해서 공유해 드리고자 이렇게 글을 올립니다



공공의 이익을 위해 뉴스를 읽었을 뿐인데도 사실 적시로 명예훼손으로 고소 되었습니다

ㅠㅠ 우파 여러분들 많은 관심 부탁드립니다



고소장 들어간 곳은

종로 경찰서고요 02- 3701 -4194

로 많의 항의 전화 부탁드립니다



저들은 생각모듬찌개와 팩맨tv에 이어

그외우파유트버들을 줄줄이

감옥에 넣으려 하고 있습니다



게다가 저는 코로나 백신 관련으로 채널도 날라갔는데 이렇게 고소를 당했습니다



많은 기도와 관심 부탁드립니다 ^^