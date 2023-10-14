Being told what to think...

Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth, rational analysis of the current situation unfolding between Israel and Palestine, in what is quickly escalating into a world war. They discuss the war propaganda being widely disseminated, the psyop that has demanded that all people pick a side or else, and the blood lust that has gripped all sides, similar to the hate aimed at Russia where people were forced to hate Russia because main stream media told them so and the people did what they were told.

