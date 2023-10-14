Create New Account
Being told what to think...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
81 Subscribers
329 views
Published 18 hours ago

Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth, rational analysis of the current situation unfolding between Israel and Palestine, in what is quickly escalating into a world war. They discuss the war propaganda being widely disseminated, the psyop that has demanded that all people pick a side or else, and the blood lust that has gripped all sides, similar to the hate aimed at Russia where people were forced to hate Russia because main stream media told them so and the people did what they were told.

Keywords
lieschoiceforced

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket