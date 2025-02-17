BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Sergey Lavrov: “There will be no territorial concessions of the lands where the Russian people live
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 2 months ago

❗️Sergey Lavrov: “There will be no territorial concessions of the lands where the Russian people live". 

There can be no talk of the possibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine in the process of peaceful settlement - Lavrov

Also said: 

Lavrov said Europe has no place in Ukraine peace talks

'At the Munich Conference there were calls for a ceasefire and to use it to strengthen Ukraine militarily. The European philosophy has not changed. I don't know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they are going to wheedle out some sly ideas about freezing the conflict, while in their own way, morals and habits they think about continuing the war, then why invite them there?'

One must answer for their actions – Lavrov on the results of the Munich Security Conference

And: 

'We want to listen to our partners' - Lavrov on the upcoming talks in Riyadh 

'When Putin and Trump spoke on the phone, they agreed to leave behind the absolutely abnormal period in relations between the two powers, when they practically did not communicate. The presidents agreed that dialogue should be resumed. On all issues that can be resolved one way or another with the participation of Russia and the United States. The Ukrainian settlement was mentioned, as well as the situation in the Middle East, and a number of other regions of the world that are not in a very calm state. We will listen to our American interlocutors, and then report to our leaders, who will make decisions on further steps'

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy