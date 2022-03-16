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Hope and Joy Is Given To Us Through The Faith of Christ !
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10 views • March 16, 2022
Romans 15:13
“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”
King James Version
“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”
King James Version
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