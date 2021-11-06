People All Over the World Are Awakening and Protesting Vaccine Passports and Vaccine Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
People all over the world are awakening and protesting against the vaccine passport and the vaccine tyranny to protect their freedom and basic human rights. The water that bears the boat is the same that swallows it up. We will see !