Recently, a Good Samaritan in Greenwood, Indiana stopped a mass shooting in a mall because he ignored their unlawful gun free zone they set up. Instead of rewarding him and thanking him for his service to his fellow man, they banned him from the property. Many lives were saved because this 22-year-old young man acted like a free man and not a slave and defended the lives of many of Simon Properties' patrons. We'll take a look at this incident, as well as several others where police were not needed to stop mass shootings and in some instances, once the mass shooting was stopped by an armed person, the police showed up on to kill the hero!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-is-what-happens-when-men-exercise-their-rights-in-gun-free-zones-video/

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