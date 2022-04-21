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Biden Admin Seeks to Reinstate Travel Mask Mandate
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61 views • April 21, 2022
APRIL 20, 2022 - The Biden Administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) has formally announced they seeks to reinstate the indoor mask mandate for travelers on public transportation in the United States.
The Biden DOJ will formally appeal the order of Florida Federal Judge Kathyrn Mazelle, of April.18, 2022, in which she struck down the CDC's January 2020l1 travel mask mandate.
In an April 20, 2022 press release, the CDC says as it seeks to reassess, that it believes masks for travelers, "...remains necessary for the public health."
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DISCLAIMER: this news report is based on information, then available; this is a developing story. Always seeks to verify information by reviewing 2 or more recent and reliable news sources.
The Biden DOJ will formally appeal the order of Florida Federal Judge Kathyrn Mazelle, of April.18, 2022, in which she struck down the CDC's January 2020l1 travel mask mandate.
In an April 20, 2022 press release, the CDC says as it seeks to reassess, that it believes masks for travelers, "...remains necessary for the public health."
Watch my 2-minute report.
For Breaking & Biblical News
www.HarbingersDaily.com
Follow my reporting on Twitter
www.twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
Follow my reporting on Gettr
www.gettr.com/user/BrandonBeckham
DISCLAIMER: this news report is based on information, then available; this is a developing story. Always seeks to verify information by reviewing 2 or more recent and reliable news sources.
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