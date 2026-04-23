ORGANIZED CRIMINALS WITH BADGES VS THE FIRST AMENDMENT - Long Island Audit

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Watch as the criminals of the New York Police and their Unions try to infringe upon the First Amendment Rights of Americans.
These CULT MEMBERS seek to eliminate any TRANSPARENCY so they can continue to operate LAWLESSLY in the dark
original video:
NYS Police Unions PROTEST 1st Amendment - Police HATE Cameras! LIVE Coverage!