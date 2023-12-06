We Were Warned Years Ago...

In this episode, we'll travel back in time a bit and hear from the founder of the John Birch Society, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. We'll hear what they all had to say about the future and we'll take a look at what God has to say to us about what they are doing and how to stand against their agenda.
